Valedictorian Who Had Microphone Cut Off During Speech Appears On Kimmel Show

EXETER, Pa. (CBS) — The valedictorian who had his microphone cut off during his high school graduation speech is still in the limelight after appearing on a popular late-night talk show.

Peter Butera, valedictorian and class president at Wyoming Area High School in Exeter, appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night.

Kimmel invited Butera on the show to finish his graduation speech.

Crime-Fighter Pet Squirrel Who Scared Off Burglar Goes Back To Wild

“The school pulled a Kanye on the kid,” Kimmel joked.

Butera says he handed in a different speech ahead of time “because I knew they wouldn’t let me say what I wanted to say.”

“You could tell they weren’t too happy,” Butera said about school officials.

Butera then gave the rest of his speech.

Study: Breast Implants May Impede Heart Attack Test

“Hopefully, for the sake of future students, more people of power within our school, who do not do so already, will begin to prioritize education itself as well as the empowering of students, because at the end of the day, it’s not what we have done as Wyoming area students or athletes that will define our lives, but what we will go on to do as Wyoming area alumni,” Butera said. “And I hope that every one of my classmates here today, as well as myself, will go on to do great things in this world and achieve true happiness and success.”

Butera had his microphone cut last week when he talked about school officials’ alleged “authoritative attitude.”

He will be attending Villanova University in the fall.