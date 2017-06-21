Pennsylvania SPCA Celebrates 150th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is turning 150-years-old. Treats were being passed out to celebrate.

The dogs and cats at the PSPCA were enjoying pup-cakes and catnip on Wednesday. The Hunting Park facility was decked out in blue and gold balloons and streamers.

The PSPCA is the second oldest animal welfare organization in the country — founded June 21, 1867.

Its CEO is Julie Klim, who says the society was originally formed to help horses.

“There was Philadelphia businessman who had an office over at 3rd and Chestnut [Streets], and would look over the square and would watch horses being abused and not taken care of, and there were no laws to enforce all of that cruelty, and he decided to do something about it,” Klim said. “So he gathered other businessmen and wealthy folks at the time and created the society.”

To commemorate the organization’s 150th year, the public is invited to share their rescue stories. They’ll be featured on social media.

More information is available at the PSPCA website.