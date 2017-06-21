Mayor Kenney Makes Good On Pledge To Honor Paris Climate Agreement, Despite U.S. Withdrawal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is on the growing list of local governments pledging to fight climate change, despite the U.S. withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday announced two ways the city is countering the federal stance on the issue.

Sierra Club members applauded as Mayor Kenney became the 100th mayor to sign the “clean energy pledge,” promising to continue moving the city to 100 percent renewables. Volunteer Pratima Agrawal says these may seem like small steps compared to the loss of the U.S. commitment to lowering carbon emissions, but they do add up.

READ: New City Program Pays Employers To Hire Ex-Offenders

“Pennsylvania alone accounts for roughly 1 percent of the world’s carbon emissions,” said Agrawal, “which is why we need to take the lead in reducing our carbon footprint.”

Mayor Kenney was also appalled by the removal of climate change information from the EPA website, so he decided to do something about that too.

“The removed information is not controversial. It is fact,” the mayor said. “And to make sure residents have access to knowledge, which is power, we’re hosting the removed information on the city’s website.

The city is making it available to other cities to follow suit.