Eyewitness News Is Live From Sea Isle City Friday, June 23rd

CBS 3 Anchor Ukee Washington will continue CBS 3’s SummerFest series live from Sea isle City, New Jersey, Friday, June 23rd. Washington will anchor live from the Promenade in the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news on CBS 3 and at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly.

Meteorologist Lauren Casey and the station’s new Mobile Weather Watcher will also be live from the Promenade delivering the latest weather information. Sports Anchor Don Bell is joining the crew this week and will report live from the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival. Washington will take a look at the history of Sea Isle while Reporter Vittoria Woodill takes the first taste of Sea Isle with a visit to Mike’s Seafood Thursday night at 11. Reporter Pat Gallen previews Friday’s live broadcasts on Eyewitness New this Morning with a visit to the Sea Isle Ice Company. 92.5XTU will also join CBS 3 on site Friday for the festivities.

From the shore to the Poconos, from Philly to the suburbs and northern Delaware, CBS3’s SummerFest will showcase towns and events through Labor Day as Eyewitness News anchors its evening newscasts live from a different summer destination each Friday night.