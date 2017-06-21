Calling All Customers: Comcast Is Now A Cell Phone Service Provider

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Beginning Wednesday, cable and media provider Comcast is adding cell phones to their list of services.

Xfinity Mobile is a natural extension for the company, according to Comcast’s Jennifer Bilotta.

“It gives customers a seamless internet and entertainment experience inside and outside the home,” she says. “It saves them on data and is very affordable.”

You won’t use much data, she says, because your phone will automatically hop on one of Xfinity’s 17 million hotspots nationwide.

When you’re not in WiFi range…

“We are using Verizon’s 4G LTE network, so we have an agreement that lets us utilize their cellular network,” explains Bilotta.

She says that helps cut costs too. So how much will you spend on Xfinity Mobile?

“Our plan gives customers the option to buy their services by the gig, so $12 per gigabyte,” she says. “Unlimited is $45 per month per line (for a limited time).”

Bilotta says they are essentially adding value to what their customers are already paying for.

“We think we’ve created the most simple, straight forward and affordable mobile offering out there and we think customers will respond well to it,” she says.

Xfinity Mobile is only available to Comcast internet subscribers.

To get it, customers can go online, call 1-800-COMCAST, or walk into a retail store in Philadelphia or New Jersey.