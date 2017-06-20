Tornadoes Touch Down In Delaware & Pennsylvania, NWS Confirms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Delaware and Pennsylvania during Monday’s severe storm.
The storm moved through Monday afternoon and evening, causing damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.
The NWS has determined that damage to a storage shed and trailer in Sussex County, DE was caused by a EF0 tornado.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ has also confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down near Shartlesville in Berks County Pennsylvania.
“A storm survey found a damage path of trees that were located on private property behind Mountain Springs Campground on the southern slope of Blue Mountain,” said the NWS. “The most concentrated damage consisted of several large hardwood trees that were uprooted and snapped at a private residence off of nearby Mountain Road. The direction of the felled trees exhibited a rotational pattern consistent with tornadic damage.”
The NWS will continue their investigation.
No injuries have been reported following the storm.