NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Tornadoes Touch Down In Delaware & Pennsylvania, NWS Confirms

June 20, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Greenwood, Sussex County, tornado

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Delaware and Pennsylvania during Monday’s severe storm.

The storm moved through Monday afternoon and evening, causing damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.

The NWS has determined that damage to a storage shed and trailer in Sussex County, DE was caused by a EF0 tornado.

tornado Tornadoes Touch Down In Delaware & Pennsylvania, NWS Confirms

Credit: (CBS3)

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ has also confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down near Shartlesville in Berks County Pennsylvania.

“A storm survey found a damage path of trees that were located on private property behind Mountain Springs Campground on the  southern slope of Blue Mountain,” said the NWS. “The most concentrated damage  consisted of several large hardwood trees that were uprooted and  snapped at a private residence off of nearby Mountain Road. The direction of the felled trees exhibited a rotational pattern  consistent with tornadic damage.”

The NWS will continue their investigation.

No injuries have been reported following the storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch