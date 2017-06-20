The Dom Giordano Show: John Goldsmith & Mayor Larry Pennock | June 20

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 20, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano
9:00-Otto Warmbier dies after being held prison in North Korea.

9:35-Is Amazon too big of a company now? 

10:00-Tennessee school has 48 valedictorians.

10:20-Jonathan Goldsmith joined discussing his book, “Stay Interesting.”

10:35-Wearing uniforms to work.

10:40-The invention for the laziest of people. 

11:00-Audobon Park Mayor Larry Pennock joined discussing the “Love Lives Here” signs.

11:20-Clash breaks out in Brewerytown in Philadelphia. 

11:35-New Jersey Legislators considering legalizing marijuana. 

