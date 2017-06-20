The Dom Giordano Show: John Goldsmith & Mayor Larry Pennock | June 20

9:00-Otto Warmbier dies after being held prison in North Korea.
9:35-Is Amazon too big of a company now?
10:00-Tennessee school has 48 valedictorians.
10:20-Jonathan Goldsmith joined discussing his book, “Stay Interesting.”
10:35-Wearing uniforms to work.
10:40-The invention for the laziest of people.
11:00-Audobon Park Mayor Larry Pennock joined discussing the “Love Lives Here” signs.
11:20-Clash breaks out in Brewerytown in Philadelphia.
11:35-New Jersey Legislators considering legalizing marijuana.