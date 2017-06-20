Police: Teen Critically Injured In Stolen Motor Scooter Accident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police continue to investigate an accident that critically injured a teenager in North Philadelphia.
Officers found a crashed motor scooter at Front and Wishart Streets just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
Eyewitnesses say the driver ran away.
Two blocks away, officers found a 14-year-old boy with a gash in his leg.
They took him to the hospital.
Meanwhile, police are also learning something about the scooter.
“That motor scooter turned out to be in stolen status. It was stolen two weeks ago from an address just about three blocks from here,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The teen has been arrested.
Police say his leg wound is so severe that he’s in critical condition.
The person in the car that collided with the scooter was not injured.