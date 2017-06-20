Police: Teen Critically Injured In Stolen Motor Scooter Accident

June 20, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police continue to investigate an accident that critically injured a teenager in North Philadelphia.

Officers found a crashed motor scooter at Front and Wishart Streets just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Eyewitnesses say the driver ran away.

Two blocks away, officers found a 14-year-old boy with a gash in his leg.

They took him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police are also learning something about the scooter.

“That motor scooter turned out to be in stolen status. It was stolen two weeks ago from an address just about three blocks from here,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen has been arrested.

Police say his leg wound is so severe that he’s in critical condition.

The person in the car that collided with the scooter was not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch