Train Accident In Sellersville, Cleanup Underway

June 20, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: accident, Sellersville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A major cleanup has begun as three cars of a 23-car freight train carrying butter derailed in Sellersville, Pa. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities in Bucks County, the accident happened at 2:37 p.m. and the train cars that overturned spilled out its content.

There have been no reported injuries.

Authorities were asking residents not to approach the scene of the derailment because “there can be many hazards related to an incident of this nature.”

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the derailment.

