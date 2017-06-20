Survey: Philly Ranks Among Top Vacation, Historic Travel Destinations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A national news magazine ranks Philadelphia among the best vacation places.
U.S. News and World Report says Philadelphia came in at No. 2 as both a top vacation and a top historic travel destination.
Meryl Levitz is president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.
She says the region’s ranking reflects a recognition of years of investment by various partners in the city and the surrounding four counties that netted some $42 million visitors last year.
“A variety of quality experiences – indoor, outdoor, no matter how you’re traveling and by that I mean whether you’re with the family, a couple, by yourself, getaway, a weekend, whatever,” she said. “It serves as one of the three top American destinations.”
New York was tops in both surveys, with Honolulu third in the vacation list and San Francisco third as a historic stop.