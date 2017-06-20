Survey: Philly Ranks Among Top Vacation, Historic Travel Destinations

June 20, 2017 3:16 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Travel, U.S. News and World Report, Vacation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A national news magazine ranks Philadelphia among the best vacation places.

U.S. News and World Report says Philadelphia came in at No. 2 as both a top vacation and a top historic travel destination.

Meryl Levitz is president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

Jay Lloyd’s Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams

She says the region’s ranking reflects a recognition of years of investment by various partners in the city and the surrounding four counties that netted some $42 million visitors last year.

“A variety of quality experiences – indoor, outdoor, no matter how you’re traveling and by that I mean whether you’re with the family, a couple, by yourself, getaway, a weekend, whatever,” she said. “It serves as one of the three top American destinations.”

New York was tops in both surveys, with Honolulu third in the vacation list and San Francisco third as a historic stop.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch