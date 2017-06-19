Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Cars 3’ Drives Away With First Place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The animated threequel, Cars 3, drove away from the pack and finished first at the box office on its debut weekend, earning an estimated $54-million.
Second place went to the hit holdover, Wonder Woman, the leader of the last two weekends, which took in another $41-million.
Three other new attractions finished in the top ten:
The Tupac Shakur biodrama, All Eyez on Me, was third with $27-million.
The shark thriller, 47 Meters Down, was fifth with $12-million.
And the bachelorette-party comedy, Rough Night, was seventh with $8-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.