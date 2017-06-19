Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Cars 3’ Drives Away With First Place

June 19, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The animated threequel, Cars 3, drove away from the pack and finished first at the box office on its debut weekend, earning an estimated $54-million.

Second place went to the hit holdover, Wonder Woman, the leader of the last two weekends, which took in another $41-million.

Three other new attractions finished in the top ten:

The Tupac Shakur biodrama, All Eyez on Me, was third with $27-million.

The shark thriller, 47 Meters Down, was fifth with $12-million.

And the bachelorette-party comedy, Rough Night, was seventh with $8-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch