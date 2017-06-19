Customer Stabbed Over Botched Latte Order At Starbucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A customer is stabbed at an Illinois Starbucks over a wrong coffee order.
Police say a man “verbally abused” a barista over his botched latte order.
That’s when another man intervened and told him to “stop being a jerk.”
Police say it got physical and the angry customer pulled out a knife, cutting the man who got involved.
A nearby officer responded and separated the two men.
Paramedics treated both at the scene for minor injuries.
Police say neither man wanted to pursue charges, so none were filed.