Customer Stabbed Over Botched Latte Order At Starbucks

June 19, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Starbucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A customer is stabbed at an Illinois Starbucks over a wrong coffee order.

Police say a man “verbally abused” a barista over his botched latte order.

That’s when another man intervened and told him to “stop being a jerk.”

Police say it got physical and the angry customer pulled out a knife, cutting the man who got involved.

A nearby officer responded and separated the two men.

Paramedics treated both at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say neither man wanted to pursue charges, so none were filed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch