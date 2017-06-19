Robocalls On The Rise: More Than 45.9 Million Calls Made In May

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Robocalls used to be a hassle on your landlines. Now, many of us have received robocalls on our cell phones.
YouMail, a company which created an app designed to block robocalls on cell phones says Philadelphia is the 9th most “robocalled” city in the country. In May 2017, more than 45.9 million robo calls were made. That averages more than 6 robocalls per line.
“[I receive calls] all throughout the day,” said one woman in Center City.
“You’re in work and your cell phone is going off and you’re like, I don’t know anyone there. And they call 2 or 3 times and you’re like, ‘Let me see what this is,’” she continued.
Experts say the best way to avoid robocalls is to ignore unknown calls and then add them to your phone’s ‘block’ list.
Registering your phone on the National Do Not Call Registry can also be helpful, but only for calls which originate within the United States. Those routed from a call center overseas fall out of the DNC registry’s jurisdiction.