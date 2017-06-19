Group Wants To Ban Smartphones For Kids Under 13

June 19, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: politics, technology

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A group in Colorado is trying to ban the sale of smartphones for children under the age of 13.

The group is called “Pause” (Parents Against Underage Smartphones)  and they are gathering signatures to get an initiative on a 2018 ballot that would prohibit smartphone sales to the “tween” age group.

Several doctors in the group say kids need to engage in more traditional play not so much screen time.

The doctor even compares smartphone use to an addiction and called smartphones “an electric pacifier.”

Opponents of a smartphone ban agree, too much phone use can be dangerous, but they think ‘tweens’ can learn how to use smartphones responsibly.

