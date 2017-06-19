Man Creates Decals To Spread Awareness About Leaving Kids, Pets In Hot Cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Ohio man is spreading awareness about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.
Keith Ludwig began making car decals with an important message: “Hey wait, don’t leave me.”
Preliminary Hearing For Suspect In Philadelphia City Councilman Stabbing
Ludwig’s young grandson is featured on the decal.
He sees each of them as a chance to save a life.
“I mean, just to bring the awareness to the people that you have a child here and to remember he’s back there,” said Ludwig.
Jury Selection To Begin In Seth Williams Trial
Ludwig started producing the decals a year ago.
He said he’s sold close to 200, but he often donates them to local organizations.