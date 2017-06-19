Body Of Missing Atlantic City Teen Swimmer Found

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming in Atlantic City has been found.
The Margate Police Department located the body of 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand on the beach at Jefferson Avenue Monday around 5 a.m.
2 Swimmers Presumed Dead After Going Missing In Atlantic City
An autopsy identified the body as Kaliyah.
Bystanders told officials that Kaliyah Hand was caught in the rip current near a rock pile Thursday evening after the lifeguards went off-duty. Fifteen-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville, tried to save her and went under, too.
Ramon’s body has yet to be recovered.