WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 8 P.M. | Full Weather Coverage

Body Of Missing Atlantic City Teen Swimmer Found

June 19, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Kaliyah Hand, Ramon Quinn

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming in Atlantic City has been found.

The Margate Police Department located the body of 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand on the beach at Jefferson Avenue Monday around 5 a.m.

2 Swimmers Presumed Dead After Going Missing In Atlantic City

An autopsy identified the body as Kaliyah.

Bystanders told officials that Kaliyah Hand was caught in the rip current near a rock pile Thursday evening after the lifeguards went off-duty. Fifteen-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville, tried to save her and went under, too.

Ramon’s body has yet to be recovered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch