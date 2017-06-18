Annual Philly Pride Parade Held In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was the 29th annual Philly Pride Day, the region’s largest gay pride celebration.

A parade of colors, costumes, and floats rolled through Center City to show support for the LGBTQ community.

Thousands lined the streets to see the groups of dancers, cheerleaders, and performers on floats, dressed in the symbolic rainbow of colors, shooting confetti and handing out beads.

It’s an annual tradition for the Jackson family.

“I just want them to see how happy everyone is together. I don’t have to explain what it is or why we’re doing it.”

Moms Tristan and Laura brought their sons

“I want them to experience things, experience the world and how everything is. I think it’s great to bring the kids here.”

The parade finished at Penn’s Landing, where a festival of food and performances picked up.

“Every year I see people coming out and enjoying the day for what it is,” said one parade goer.

Mayor Kenney shared his favorite part of the celebration.

“The exuberation and the explosion of fun and happiness, and people feeling that they are with people who accept them for who they are and love them for who they are,” he said.