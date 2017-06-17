MISTRIAL DECLARED IN COSBY CASE: Complete Coverage

PPA Offers City Residents Parking 101 Course

June 17, 2017 4:40 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Parking, Philadelphia Parking Authority

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever park your car on the street Philadelphia only to ask yourself “is this a legal spot?” Well the Philadelphia Parking Authority held a class Saturday aimed at guiding city residents in those situations.

Getting parking violations is avoidable says Clarena Tolson with the PPA who was also one of Saturday’s instructors for the Parking 101 class.

“We want to help people understand how to park in Philadelphia safely, securely and properly,” she said.

Driving instructors helped with the properly part, teaching residents outside how to parallel park. As for the safely and securely, advice on sign reading was given.

ALSO READ: Contract Agreement Reached Between Philly Teachers And School District

“First pay attention to the color of a sign,” Tolson said. “Also pay attention to the days of the week that may be impacted and the hours as well of the direction of the arrows that are on the sign.”

Other lessons were..

“How to find free parking, how to set a reminder when your parking limit is going to end and also when there’s a two hour parking restriction, how to go from one block to the next.”

Tolson says their hope is to help people learn the rules so they don’t have to hand out parking tickets.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch