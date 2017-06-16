Subaru, Habitat For Humanity Join Forces To Provide ‘Life-Changing’ New Home In Camden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A young woman watched as the first wall of her new home was raised in Camden Friday morning, thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity and Subaru of America.

Jessica Martinez is a mother of a six-year-old boy and a soon-to-be-born daughter.

She’s also a student who works, and she says the home being built for her by Habitat for Humanity of Camden County, thanks to a partnership with Subaru, is going to change her life, relieving the stress of renting.

“Just to move into a home that doesn’t need major repairs and isn’t in the worst conditions, especially with the newborn coming along, I’m very blessed,” said Martinez.

Subaru will be moving their headquarters to Camden next year, and President Tom Doll says this is sort of a preview of things to come as they launch their ‘Camden Works’ Initiative, which will see them partner with a number of non-profits in the city like Habitat for Humanity.

“To try to help the local community and really engage the local community, and try to give them, hopefully, jobs that they can take and be able to buy homes and do the things that they can to support their families,” said Doll.

Once this project is finished, Habitat for Humanity will have built nearly 60 homes in Camden County.