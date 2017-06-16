Replica Of Vietnam War Memorial Coming To Bucks County

BREAKING: Deadlocked Jury To Continue Deliberating Saturday In Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Case

June 16, 2017 9:00 PM By Cherri Gregg
BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The Wall in Bucks County is bringing a traveling exhibition to the Delaware Valley next month that will celebrate the lives of the thousands of soldiers lost in the Vietnam War.

“The Wall itself was designed to be impactful,” said Ed Preston, President of the Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Parade.

The Parade is organizing a three day event that will showcase the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, which is a three-fifths scale black granite replica of the memorial wall in D.C.

“It’s just over 300 feet long, six feet tall, with 58,307 names inscribed on it,” Preston explained.

(credit: Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Parade, Inc.)

Preston says one of the goals is to help the thousands who served in Vietnam heal.

“They were treated so unfairly,” he said.

The other goal, is to remember the 136 soldiers from Bucks County lost to the war.

“We produced a book dedicated to those men,” Preston said.

The book features photos and details of those lost, and will be distributed at the traveling wall exhibit, which takes place July 14th to 16th at the Penndel Memorial Ball Field.

