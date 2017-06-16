BREAKING: Deadlocked Jury To Continue Deliberating Saturday In Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Case

Historic Delaware County Farm To Receive Restoration From New Owner

June 16, 2017 9:00 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: delaware county, Suzanne Monaghan

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — There are plans to restore a historic, rundown farm in Marple that was once owned by the Delaware County Historical Society.

The Historical Society was struggling financially and couldn’t afford the upkeep, so they sold the four-acre Greenbank Farm to Marple resident Steve Sudhop who promises to preserve the existing buildings and not develop the property.

img 0069 Historic Delaware County Farm To Receive Restoration From New Owner

A house on the farm’s property. (credit: Suzanne Monaghan)

“I would cry. If I saw this place torn down, I don’t think I could stand it. I just couldn’t stand it. So that’s not what’s going to happen on my watch,” Sudhop said.

Sudhop’s plans for the site are unlike anything else in Delaware County: an organic farm, a non-profit farm stand, agricultural center, farm-to-table restaurant, and a winery.

“We’re going to get a lot of people here I think for sure,” he said.

Farming will begin this summer and the rest of the project will roll out in phases over the next few years.

