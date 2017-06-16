Historic Delaware County Farm To Receive Restoration From New Owner

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — There are plans to restore a historic, rundown farm in Marple that was once owned by the Delaware County Historical Society.
The Historical Society was struggling financially and couldn’t afford the upkeep, so they sold the four-acre Greenbank Farm to Marple resident Steve Sudhop who promises to preserve the existing buildings and not develop the property.“I would cry. If I saw this place torn down, I don’t think I could stand it. I just couldn’t stand it. So that’s not what’s going to happen on my watch,” Sudhop said.
Sudhop’s plans for the site are unlike anything else in Delaware County: an organic farm, a non-profit farm stand, agricultural center, farm-to-table restaurant, and a winery.
“We’re going to get a lot of people here I think for sure,” he said.
Farming will begin this summer and the rest of the project will roll out in phases over the next few years.