Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix Recall, Removal Due To Listeria Risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supermarket chain GIANT Food Stores announced Friday the removal of a product from its shelves due to possible listeria contamination.
According to the press release sent Friday, this move follows the recall by Woodstock Farms Manufacturing, Inc., which makes Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix, which is considered to be possibly “contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” a potentially fatal disease.
The products on the recall list are here.
The specific Woodstock brand is: Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix, 10oz., UPC 4256300936 with a best by date of 11/23/2017 and lot codes #17096, #17100 and #17124
GIANT/Martin’s say there are no reports of illnesses to date.
If you have purchased these products, GIANT/Martin’s urges you to discard any unused portions and bring your purchase receipt to GIANT or Martin’s for a full refund.
Customers can also call Woodstock Farms Manufacturing for further information at 1-800-526-4349.
You can also call GIANT/Martin’s customer service at 1-888-814-4268 or visit GIANT or Martin’s websites.