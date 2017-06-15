The Importance Of Continued Mental Health Care

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The healthcare system in the United States is stressed, but the area that faces the most financial pressure may very well be the area of mental health.
The problem is that there are limited resources and limited funding. This is particularly true when it comes to inpatient treatment.
A new study in the journal JAMA Psychiatry finds patients recently discharged from psychiatric facilities were at particular risk of suicide.
This is a pattern throughout the world.
This particular study was performed in Australia where the financial issues are also present.
The most important aspect of the study was that the suicide rate was found to be highest within three months after discharge.
It raises a crucial point: the need for counseling and support on an ongoing basis and particularly the first 90 days after a hospitalization.