Ruben Amaro Jr. Tells Angelo Cataldi: ‘You Got Me Fired’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was like old times on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show. Ruben Amaro Jr. was a guest.

Except this was Amaro’s first interview with Angelo Cataldi since becoming the first base coach of the Boston Red Sox. Cataldi’s tone was much different than it was during Amaro’s final season in Philly.

“I ripped him,” Cataldi admitted of the former Phillies GM. “Man, I was brutal. But Ruben Amaro Jr. is the most stand up guy this city has ever had and it is an honor to have him back in our city and on the line with us right now…

“Rube, we miss you so much. Please come back.”

“This is a totally different tone, man,” Amaro laughed. “You got me fired, Angelo!”

“Rube, I want to publicly apologize for any negative things I said about you. Little did I know what was coming after you left.”

Amaro, 52, returned to Philly on Wednesday night as the Red Sox made their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park, beating the Phillies 7-3. It was the Phils’ eighth straight loss.

“They weren’t a whole lot of boos or rough messages,” Amaro said of his return to Citizens Bank Park. “The fans were actually kind of quiet, I was a little surprised.”

Amaro stressed patience with the Phillies’ current situation.