Lawmakers Reach Deal On New Jersey School Funding Proposal

June 15, 2017 10:18 AM By David Madden
NEW JERSEY (CBS) — There appears to be a deal in the New Jersey legislature on a short-term fix to the state’s school funding problem.

Assembly and Senate leaders have announced an agreement that shifts $146 million from districts that have been getting more money than called for under the school funding formula to those in growing districts in need of that money.

The devil, however, is in the details. And there are few to be had at this point. Leadership concedes this is just a first step in fixing the school funding problem.

They’ll have to work out specifics over the next two weeks to comply with the state budget deadline.

There’s also no telling where Governor Chris Christie comes down on all this, and he has the power to veto part or all of the accord.

