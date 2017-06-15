Former Mayor John Street Has Portrait Unveiled In City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a long time coming for former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, whose portrait at City Hall was finally unveiled Thursday.

“It’s a very special time for me,” he said.

Among those joining Street for this honor were his family, members of his administration, community leaders and more.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by all this,” Street said. “But I knew one day we were going to have to do this. We only waited ten years!”

The unveiling of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street's portrait at City Hall @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/jqiQNXOKRS — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) June 15, 2017

Also on hand were past city mayors like Ed Rendell:

“He helped us shape policy, but even when we were doing things he wasn’t sure were right, he knew they were central to the things we needed to accomplish.”

….and Wilson Goode:

“Here is someone who worked hard while in City Council, who worked hard as mayor, and who literally made this city better.”

Current Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney calls Street a mentor:

“In the midst of big things that are going on, I will get a text from Mayor Street giving me a little bit of advice and pushing one way or the other, and I really admire the fact he cares about the success of this administration.”

Street’s son, Sharif, Senator of the Pennsylvania’s 3rd district, got very emotional when introducing his father:

“I’m standing here as a son inspired by the work I saw my father do. Dad I love you, you’re the greatest,” he said,

He says his father proved you can’t fight City Hall, but you can take it over.

“It was all about making life better for people in our city,” Street added.

Street served as Philadelphia mayor from 2000 to 2008. The portrait will hang in City Hall.