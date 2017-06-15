Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Ferry Cruise

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Summer Shore getaways can triple your excitement in the Delaware and Jersey surf with a cruise in between. KYW’s Jay Lloyd takes a ride on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.

It’s more than just a ferry boat ride. For Woody Huber and his new bride, Ellen nearly half a century ago, it was magic.

“We came over on our honeymoon, actually. I said, “We’ll go on a cruise and then go to the shore,” said Huber.

Take a car or pick up a shuttle and cabs at the terminals to visit Cape May or Delaware beaches, eateries, bars and nightlife. But the ride is a pleasure itself. Fishing boats, freighters, tankers, yachts flying the flags of many nations rise over the horizon and as you near shore, Huber notes, a display of fins is often sighted.

“We’ve seen dolphins 99 percent of the time,” said Huber.

If you walk aboard or take a bicycle, the round trip cruise is an amazing $16 with discounts for seniors and military. Take a car and cruise round trip for $72 to $86, depending on the summer day. Now, just cast off.