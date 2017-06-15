Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Burlington County

June 15, 2017 7:31 AM By Dan Wing
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Burlington County, New Jersey.

The boil water advisory was sent out by New Jersey American Water just before 6 p.m. Wednesday for Mansfield Township, including Delran and Columbus.

However, it does not include residents of the Homestead development. The utility says the issue is the result of a broken water main under the Assiscunk Creek, adding that even though the boil water advisory was issued there is no threat to residents.

“Please note that this is a standard precaution that is taken whenever there is a loss of pressure in our water mains. There is no evidence of any contamination,” said New Jersey American Water.

The main is being isolated and repaired and normal service will be restored to customers as soon as possible. Once that work is finished, New Jersey American Water says they will notify all affected residents when the advisory is lifted.

