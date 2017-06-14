Wentz Working To Improve At Mini-Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems like when Carson Wentz makes an errant throw at an off-season workout, some parts of Eagles Nation puts their fingers near the panic button.

After a mini-camp workout which featured several high throws and wobbly deliveries, the over the top analyzing outside the Eagles nest has generated a cause for concern. However, there is a long way to go before the start of the regular season. For Wentz, the goal is to continue to improve while understanding the outside noise of panic is part of life in the NFL.

“Everybody in this game and in this position is trying to get better,” said Wentz. “You’re never a finished product. I’ve always felt good with where I’ve been at and I’m just always trying to keep refining and get better. Yes, I do think it’s been talked about quite a bit, but it’s the nature of the game.”

Wentz looked much sharper on Wednesday as the Eagles went through their second day of mini-camp work. Doug Pederson has also heard the rumblings of discontent from outside the doors of the team’s practice facility, but the head coach has few concerns about Wentz’s ability to prepare for the season.

“There are a lot of quarterbacks that throw a wobble pass here and there and are still pretty accurate,” Pederson said. He’s done a really nice job leading the football team coming in in his second year with a lot of confidence being the leader of the football team and showing the things that he worked on during the spring prior to football, prior to OTAs, that he’s been able to work on and carry all of off-season.”

As Wentz continues with his development, he is happy to have Jason Peters protecting his blind side. The left tackle agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday and Wentz is pleased to see Peters and the rest of the offensive line in place for the foreseeable future.

“I love those big boys up front,” said Wentz. “They’ve been great for me and having J.P. back is great to know. Those guys have the potential to be one of the best O-lines in the league.”

The Eagles will have one more day of workouts on Thursday before taking a five-and-a-half week break. Wentz along with the other quarterbacks will join rookies and selected veterans for the first training camp workout on July 24th. Wentz will try to find time to get away from football before returning for the grind of the summer workouts and the scrutiny that continues from the outside world.

“I’ll be in North Dakota a bit to see some friends and family,” Wentz said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been back there. I’ll just work out and stay ready to go. It will be here before we know it.”