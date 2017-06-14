Philly Native Hoping For Eagles Tryout, Earns One With Soul

BREAKING: Congressman Injured, Gunman Dies In Shooting  | Photos Of SceneWatch CBSN Coverage 

June 14, 2017 3:41 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — RaShaun Sligh has been waiting outside the NovaCare Complex hoping for a tryout with the Eagles for almost a week now.

Well, he’s finally earned a tryout, but it’s with a different Philadelphia football team — the Soul.

Sligh is a 24-year-old Philly native and Temple Owl.

“I clocked in a 4.47 last week,” Slight told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show last Friday. “At 220 [pounds], I feel like I move pretty well.”

Doug Pederson and the Eagles are aware of Sligh.

“Keep trying,” Pederson said on Tuesday. “I mean, seriously, keep plugging away. You never know what’s going to happen. A door could open. My career started kind of very similar as an undrafted free agent.”

According to reports, Howie Roseman and Malcolm Jenkins have spoken with Sligh and he had cheesesteaks delivered by Vince Papale.

You just never know.

