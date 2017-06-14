News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 14

Chris talks about Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony yesterday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Newt Gingrich’s criticism of the Special Counsel, an update on the Bill Cosby trial, and the breaking news of Rep. Steve Scalise being one of multiple people shot in Alexandria, Virginia. Chris talks with former U.S. Attorney, Matt Whitaker about the breaking news coming out of Alexandria, VA where Rep. Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot and Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony yesterday.

6:02 Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified yesterday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee for its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Election.

6:20 Sen. Tom Cotton jokingly asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he enjoys spy movies in comparing this story to spy fiction.

6:35 What’s Trending: Megyn Kelly, Stephen King, KFC.

7:01 Newt Gingrich believes certain hirings to the Special Counsel are problematic.

7:18 Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Kamala Harris had a memorable back and forth during yesterdays testimony.

7:23 Reporters covering the U.S. Senate were told yesterday that they could no longer film interviews with Senators in the hallways.

8:00 Breaking News: Rep. Steve Scalise is among multiple people shot in Alexandria, Virginia at a baseball field.

8:04 Chris talks with former U.S. Attorney, Matt Whitaker about the breaking news coming out of Alexandria, VA where Rep. Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot and Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony yesterday.

8:20 Chris continues to cover the breaking news out of Alexandria, Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot.

8:35 What’s Trending: Rep. Steve Scalise, Apple, pizza flavored ice cream, Fleetwood Mac.

8:48 Chris talks to Rep. Sam Graves about the breaking news this morning out of Alexandria, Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot.