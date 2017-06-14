KFC To Send Chicken Sandwich To Edge Of Space

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – What the cluck?
The reigning king of finger-licking fried poultry, better known as KFC, announced Tuesday its plans to send a chicken sandwich to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere via a high-altitude balloon.
We all know birds fly but that’s high.
The promotional stunt for KFC’s Zinger sandwich is taking place next week, right around months after the fast food chain unveiled Rob Lowe playing Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders in a space suit as part of an ad campaign.
In the ads, KFC promised to send the breaded chicken sandwich into space.
To accomplish the stunt, KFC is partnering with balloon maker World View.
The chain says the launch window opens June 21 for what it says is the longest controlled stratospheric balloon flight with a commercial payload in history. The sandwich will return to earth and bring back telemetry data.
