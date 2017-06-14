Husband Of Slain Radio Host Makes Appearance In Weapons Case

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The physician husband of a radio host slain in New Jersey in 2012 has made his initial court appearance on unrelated weapons charges.
James Kauffman didn’t enter a plea during Wednesday’s hearing. Another hearing will be held Monday to determine whether he will remain in custody until his trial.
Husband Of Murdered Radio Host April Kauffman Arrested After Standoff
Kauffman was arrested Tuesday at his Egg Harbor Township office. Authorities say he brandished a handgun as agents executed search warrants at his office and home, but a hostage negotiator persuaded him to surrender.
Atlantic County prosecutors say the search warrants were issued as investigators probe “all leads pertaining to suspected criminal activity.”
But the raids weren’t linked to the slaying of April Kauffman, who was found dead inside her bedroom of their Linwood home on May 10, 2012. No one has ever been charged.
