Eyewitness News Is Live From Ambler For Summerfest Friday, June 16th

CBS 3 Anchor Jessica Dean will continue CBS 3’s SummerFest series from the Ambler Arts & Music Festival, on Friday, June 16th. Dean will anchor live from the Festival in the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news on CBS 3 and at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly.

Meteorologist Lauren Casey and the station’s new Mobile Weather Watcher will also be live from the Festival delivering the latest weather information. Reporter Tori Woodill will also join Dean to bring viewers a taste of all it has to offer in food, music, and art. The Eyewitness News team will venture outside of the festival grounds to also give viewers the Ambler experience. Dean will share an inside look of the historic Ambler Theater. Woodill will test her athleticism and learn to skateboard with the help of professionals at Ambler Skate Shop. Reporter Pat Gallen will preview the day in Ambler with a visit to the Ambler Barber Shop, a three generation family-owned business. Today’s 96.5 will also join CBS 3 on site Friday for the festivities.

