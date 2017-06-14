Embattled Philly DA Faces Judge Days Before Trial Is Set To Begin

June 14, 2017 6:40 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faced a federal judge on Wednesday, just days before his trial is set to begin. Williams has been indicted on 29 bribery, fraud and corruption charges.

Williams sat beside his attorney, as both the defense and prosecution tried to iron out some last-minute details with Judge Paul Diamond, including witness lists, questions during jury selection and the judge’s opening remarks to the selected jurors.

Twelve jurors and four alternates will be chosen from a pool of candidates with the trial is expected to last about a month.

READ: Jurors Appearing Frustrated As Deliberations Drag On In Cosby Trial

Charges against Williams stem from a series of alleged ‘schemes’ in which prosecutors say Williams took money, expensive gifts and trips in exchange for favors — and they say he stole $20,000 intended for his mother’s care.

They also say Williams misused campaign funds and city vehicles.

Williams has maintained his innocence.

Jury selection begins Monday.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch