DACA Program That Protects ‘Dreamers’ Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of a program started by President Obama, which gave hundreds of thousands of “dreamers” the right to work legally in the United States. So what is the status of the program under President Trump.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA gives immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children the right to go to school, have a driver’s license and work permit. President Donald Trump criticized the program during his campaign, but has yet to dismantle it.

“I don’t think this president wants to face the negative consequences of that,” said Sundrop Carter, who runs the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition. “This is a program that people overwhelmingly support.”

Tens of thousands have gotten DACA approval under Trump and over 100,000 have renewed. Margaret Adelsberger who runs Pennsylvania for ICE supports President Trump and is surprised he hasn’t acted.

“We’re just going to wait and see,” Adelsberger said. “I’m waiting for other things to get done before he gets to that.”

But Prudence Powell who migrated from Jamaica at age 12 says DACA is a Godsend.

“It’s opened up a door for me to provide more for my children and my family,” Powell said. “Everything I’ve known for the last 24 years is here.”

She’s hoping it’s still around when her renewal date comes up this year.