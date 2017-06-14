BREAKING: Congressman, 4 Others Shot At Va. Baseball Field | Watch CBSN Coverage

Carlos Ruiz Retires Side In Pitching Debut

June 14, 2017 8:28 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 38-year-old Carlos Ruiz has been a major league catcher since he joined the Phillies in 2006.

On Tuesday night, he became a pitcher for the first time in his career.

The Mariners had to deal with a 20-run and 28-hit explosion from the Twins and with starter Christian Bergman going just 2.2 innings, Ruiz was called upon in the 8th inning with his team trailing 20-6.

Ruiz allowed two hits, two walks, and an earned run but did eventually retire the side after 30 pitches (14 strikes). His fastball reached 84 MPH.

Chooch can do it all.

