A New Ally In Bacterial Resistance

June 14, 2017 12:29 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bacterial resistance is a major problem in the United States.

We have strong antibiotics, but over time bacteria mutate and learn to fight against our best medications.

Scientists continue to look at ways to attack the problem.

Researchers here may have found an unlikely ally in their fight against antibiotic-resistant pathogens: commercial yogurt.

A lactobacillus component was found to inhibit the growth of several multi-drug resistant bacteria.
Apparently, fermented foods tend to contain organisms that have been associated with these protective effects.

This is not the first time that lactobacillus and yogurt have been part of major studies.

Prior reports found it may reduce a woman’s risk of contracting HIV, as well as play a role in helping to prevent preterm birth.

