The Dom Giordano Show: Ramona Africa | June 13th

9:05 am– A yearbook adviser gets suspended indefinitely over Trump photo issue.
9:19 am– Jeff Sessions is set to testify today.
9:43 am– Jess Sessions may not believe in medical marijuana.
10 am– City officials are asking people to give to “Text-To-Give” instead of giving money directly to panhandlers.
10:34 am– Ramona Africa calls in and talks to Dom about a historical marker being placed at the sight of the MOVE bombing.
11 am– Dom talks about an article by Christine Flowers in the Philadelphia Inquirer dealing with the Bill Cosby trial.
11:17 am– The Golden State Warriors already opted out of a visit to the White House.
11:50- Some outrage is growing over a Trump depiction in a New York play.