WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early Tuesday | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

The Dom Giordano Show: Ramona Africa | June 13th

June 13, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano

9:05 am–  A yearbook adviser gets suspended indefinitely over Trump photo issue.

9:19 am–  Jeff Sessions is set to testify today.

9:43 am– Jess Sessions may not believe in medical marijuana.

10 am–  City officials are asking people to give to “Text-To-Give” instead of giving money directly to panhandlers.

10:34 am– Ramona Africa calls in and talks to Dom about a historical marker being placed at the sight of the MOVE bombing.

11 am– Dom talks about an article by Christine Flowers in the Philadelphia Inquirer dealing with the Bill Cosby trial.

11:17 am– The Golden State Warriors  already opted out of a visit to the White House.

11:50- Some outrage is growing over a Trump depiction in  a New York play.

 

 

 

 

 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch