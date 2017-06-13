WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Committee

Police Identify Stepfather Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 1-Year-Old Boy Who Died

June 13, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Saleem Salaam

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the stepfather accused of sexually assaulting a 1-year-old boy who died.

Police say 24-year-old Saleem Salaam has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape, in the death of the toddler earlier this month.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street on June 7 for a report of an unresponsive child. When police arrived, they said Salaam told them the boy was upstairs and not breathing.

Police: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted; Stepfather Arrested

Emergency responders found the boy without a pulse. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the attending physician found multiple bruises on the child and signs of sexual assault.

Neighbors on the block were shocked by the sudden death of the boy.

Brande Smith says she often saw the mother holding her son around the neighborhood.

“This woman loves this little boy unconditionally. I just never thought anything like this would happen on our block,” she said. “I can’t imagine what a mother feels when they lose a child.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch