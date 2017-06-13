Two Sides Inch Closer To Finally Getting Teachers Contract: ‘The Needle Is Moving’

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Committee

June 13, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited Philadelphia teachers contract agreement could be close.

Negotiators are making progress, says Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan.

“The needle is moving,” he said. “We’re working very hard trying to reach an agreement that we can present to the members by the end of the school year.

Teachers have been without a new contract for nearly four years, and without raises for five.

Jordan says so far the two sides have not agreed on a compensation package.

He says his 10,000 members have been mailed admittance cards for a membership meeting to ratify any deal — but he says those cards do not have dates on them. The district declined to comment on the talks.

