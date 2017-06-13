Citing Controversy, Senators Seek Change In Selecting Pa. Lieutenant Governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling the current situation embarrassing, a bipartisan group of senators is proposing to change the way Pennsylvania elects lieutenant governors.
At a Capitol news conference, Republican state Senator David Argall began his remarks by reciting a litany of news reports describing a frosty, dysfunctional relationship between Governor Tom Wolf and fellow Democrat Mike Stack, the former state senator from Philadelphia and current lieutenant governor.
“Let’s be honest. This is embarrassing. This is not how the top two members of the executive branch should operate to get things done for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Argall.
Currently, candidates for lieutenant governor are nominated by party voters in primary elections. Argall proposes to amend the state constitution so that Pennsylvania would mirror the national model, with gubernatorial candidates choosing their running mates. Argall says at least two Democratic senators support his proposal.