Free Skin Cancer Screenings Being Offered At Dilworth Park

June 13, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Dilworth Park, Skin Cancer Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before heading outside to catch some rays, head on over for a free skin cancer screening.

It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dilworth Park Tuesday.

The Skin Cancer Foundation is raising awareness of the disease by giving complimentary one-on-one screenings and free tips on how to protect your skin.

With more than 3.5 million cases and more than 2 million people diagnosed every year, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

