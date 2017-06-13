Free Skin Cancer Screenings Being Offered At Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before heading outside to catch some rays, head on over for a free skin cancer screening.
It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dilworth Park Tuesday.
Texas Woman Calls 911 To Complain About Wait For Nuggets
The Skin Cancer Foundation is raising awareness of the disease by giving complimentary one-on-one screenings and free tips on how to protect your skin.
With more than 3.5 million cases and more than 2 million people diagnosed every year, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.