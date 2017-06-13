Charges Dismissed Against Suspect In Shooting Of Del. Boy

June 13, 2017 11:58 PM
Filed Under: Delaware, shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)– A suspect who was has arrested in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Wilmington has been released after police say they have developed new leads with other possible suspects.

Last Friday, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert Tracy announced that 41-year-old Chelsea Outlaw, of New Castle, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, police say the Attorney General’s Office has uncovered evidence leading to the dismissal of current charges against Outlaw.

Jashown Banner, 6, was shot in the head while he was in a vehicle at the corner of 6th and Spruce Streets. He remains in critical condition at A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children.

The boy’s mother was also injured in the shooting.

Chief Tracy said all available leads and evidence are being actively pursued.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-576-6206.

