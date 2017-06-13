NJ Imposing New Work Rules On Atlantic City Union Firefighters

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The state of New Jersey is imposing new work rules and terms of employment on Atlantic City’s unionized firefighters.

It’s just a part of the Christie Administration’s efforts to get spending under control.

Firefighters are now working 56 hours a week, compared to 42. Pair that with previous pay and staff cuts, and changes in health care coverage.

Union head Bill DiLorenzo says this will be a problem for his members and the general public.

“There will be no sleep time, and fatigue, when you’re in a physical job like this, it’s a major factor and it becomes dangerous for the rescuer and for the victim,” said DiLorenzo.

State officials say the union had time to consider two scheduling options but failed to come to a consensus, so the state made the choice.

A court hearing is set later this month to consider the changes.