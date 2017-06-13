WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early Tuesday | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

NJ Imposing New Work Rules On Atlantic City Union Firefighters

June 13, 2017 12:27 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, firefighters, KYW Newsradio 1060, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The state of New Jersey is imposing new work rules and terms of employment on Atlantic City’s unionized firefighters.

It’s just a part of the Christie Administration’s efforts to get spending under control.

Firefighters are now working 56 hours a week, compared to 42. Pair that with previous pay and staff cuts, and changes in health care coverage.

Union head Bill DiLorenzo says this will be a problem for his members and the general public.

“There will be no sleep time, and fatigue, when you’re in a physical job like this, it’s a major factor and it becomes dangerous for the rescuer and for the victim,” said DiLorenzo.

State officials say the union had time to consider two scheduling options but failed to come to a consensus, so the state made the choice.

A court hearing is set later this month to consider the changes.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch