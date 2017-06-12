New Art Exhibit Features Wind-Powered Sculptures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Morris Arboretum debuts its new 2017 exhibit, “Morris Arboretum in Motion,” featuring kinetic wind sculptures.

Lyman Whitaker, an American sculptor, says his artwork is organic in nature and dependent upon their natural surroundings to provide their movement.

Visitors to Morris Arboretum will have the chance to experience more than 50 of Whitaker’s kinetic wind sculptures throughout the garden.

They are also intended to make observers think about their surroundings and their own relationship to nature.

89-Year-Old Battling Dementia Gets Wish To Paint Mural

Whitaker has been fascinated by wind since he was a child.

“Wind has always seemed mysterious and even a little bit scary to me” he said.

His sculptures range in height from five to 27 feet tall.

They are also forged from copper, steel and stainless steel that provide beauty and strength. And when seen in motion, these wind sculptures create a mesmerizing effect for viewers.

Guy Fieri Opens New Restaurant In Area

“Everything in the world is designed to amp you up” Whitaker said. “These sculptures are designed to take you down, to relax you, to make you feel comfortable.”

All of Lyman’s sculptures will be available for purchase through Leopold Gallery and 25 percent of all sales will benefit Morris Arboretum.

“The garden is a perfect venue for my pieces,” Whitaker said. “Since they are derivative of plant forms, they feel at home among plants.”

To learn more about the work of Lyman Whitaker, visit www.leopoldgallery.com.

This exhibit is supported in part by the Madeline K. Butcher Fine Arts Endowment.