Weekend Box Office Report: Wonder Woman

June 12, 2017 8:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Wonder Woman remains a wonder at multiplexes.

The comic book-inspired fantasy starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine made it two weekends in a row in first place by earning another $57-million .

The debuting creature feature, The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, was the runner-up, taking in $32-million.

The animated holdover, Captain Underpants, took third with $12-million.

Fourth went to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which totaled $11-million.

And tied for fifth were Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and the new horror thriller, It Comes at Night, with $6-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were somewhat below those of last weekend, but slightly ahead of those of a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch