Weekend Box Office Report: Wonder Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wonder Woman remains a wonder at multiplexes.
The comic book-inspired fantasy starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine made it two weekends in a row in first place by earning another $57-million .
The debuting creature feature, The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, was the runner-up, taking in $32-million.
The animated holdover, Captain Underpants, took third with $12-million.
Fourth went to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which totaled $11-million.
And tied for fifth were Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and the new horror thriller, It Comes at Night, with $6-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were somewhat below those of last weekend, but slightly ahead of those of a year ago.