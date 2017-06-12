BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Defense Team Rests After Calling Single Witness

The Link Between Cirrhosis And Strokes

June 12, 2017 11:18 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical report

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know that alcohol abuse can have a major impact on a person’s health, and the organ that can get impacted the most is the liver.

The liver is like a filter which helps deal with toxins in the body. But over years the liver damage can lead to cirrhosis.

Now, a new report finds that patients with cirrhosis have a significantly increased risk of stroke.

In a retrospective study of over a million patients, the incidence of stroke was almost double in people with cirrhosis.

Researchers from Cornell make the point that physicians need to educate patients with cirrhosis about the warning signs of stroke to try and minimize long term symptoms.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch