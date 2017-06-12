Changes In Barometric Pressure Can Trigger Migraines, Research Shows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—It might be fun for kids who can play in the water at Dilworth Park during those hot days.

But for others, like at the Italian Market, this quick blast of hot, humid weather is oppressive.

People who spend a lot of time outside in the heat can get dehydrated.

Research shows that changes in barometric pressure can trigger migraine headaches .

“In general, it’s usually a fall in barometric pressure, but for many people it doesn’t matter it could be a quick rise in temperature as well, or if there’s going to be thunderstorms,” said Dr. Jennifer Kriegler, a Cleveland Clinic headache specialist.

Barometric pressure is the pressure in the air or the amount of force that is being applied to your body from the air. It’s linked to headaches because there’s a pressure difference between the surrounding atmosphere and the sinuses, which are filled with air and doctors say it may force fluid into tissues and cause a disruption in fluid balance.

“The heat also makes…me anyway, you know severe headaches, nauseous you know, feel like wanna vomit in the heat,” said Richard Ciafullo.

Doctors say increasing magnesium intake prior to a weather change may help limit or prevent a migraine. Staying hydrated is especially important.

“Drink lots of water, pretreat by drinking water before you go outside. On a hot 90-degree humid day you can lose up to a liter of fluid an hour so you really have to maintain your fluid balance,” said Kriegler.