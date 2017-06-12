Legislation In Texas Could Help Philly Host NFL Draft In 2018

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bill making its way through the Texas State House could help Philadelphia bank some major revenue.

Next month, lawmakers in Texas will vote on a bathroom bill similar to the one in that’s in place in North Carolina that does not allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“I think it’s disgraceful that they are passing bills like this,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

When that bill passed in North Carolina, the state lost out on billions of dollars that could been made by hosting sporting events.

Kenney says he understands one region’s loss is another’s gain. He acknowledges that the passage of that bill could help Philly’s bid to host the NFL Draft again next year.

“It means more for Philadelphia,” the mayor said, “because on the upside there will be fewer places to go and we’ll have more opportunities to attract folks here.”

Right now, Dallas is considered the front-runner to host the 2018 NFL Draft, but the league has told officials in Texas that could be in jeopardy if that legislation is passed.